A strong storm system will move into the Pacific Northwest delivering gusty winds, moderate to heavy snow for the mountains and widespread rain for the valleys.
 
The Cascades will take the brunt of this system, with winter storm watches in place through Wednesday for the mountains of western Chelan county, including Stevens pass where we could see 10-18" of new snow above 3500ft.  North Idaho is not out of the snow, with Lookout pass seeing the potential of 8-12" of new snow by Wednesday morning. 
 
Make sure your windshield wipers are ready to go! Rain will continue for a good portion of the day on Tuesday, with winds gusting 25-30 mph.  A cold front will push through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a bit of a rain snow mix for some of our northern valleys and the panhandle of Idaho and dropping overnight lows down into the 20's.  
 
 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!