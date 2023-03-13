Rain will taper off overnight, bur snow continues for the mountains of north Idaho and Central Idaho through mid-morning Tuesday. Aside from patchy fog and some icy road conditions early on, Tuesday looks relatively quiet with partly sunny skies and highs reaching into the mid 40's and low 50's. 
 
There is a weak system that we are watching for Tuesday night into Wednesday, but forecast models have back way off on precipitation chances and as of right now are 30% or less. Winds however will be breezy Wednesday, with westerly winds 5-15 mph. 
 
Rain, warming temperatures and melting snow always leads to the potential of rising streams and rivers.
 
We wrap up the week with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in upper 40's and 50's.  

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!