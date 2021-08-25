Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.

Daytime highs will hover close to seasonable averages in the upper 70's and low to mid 80's through Thursday. 

Thursday night into Friday, a weak system will slide by to the north bringing a chance for mountain showers, breezy conditions and a dip in temperatures. 

We rebound for the weekend, with a nice mix of sun and clouds and daytime highs that will pop back up to seasonable averages. 

