Hazy conditions are expected through the weekend, with air quality values set to dip into the unhealthy for sensitive groups and just flat out unhealthy. If you have breathing concerns, allergies or asthma, please limit your time out side.
Winds will be much quieter and daytime highs will gradually trend down into the low to mid 80's with overnight lows in the 50's through the weekend and into next week.
Hurricane Hillary, set to make landfall in Southern California as a tropical storm later in the weekend will push showers our direction Sunday evening, with the most likely chance for rain overnight Monday into Tuesday.