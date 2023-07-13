Quincy man arrested for allegedly cutting wife's throat in Soap Lake ice cream shop parking lot

SOAP LAKE, Wash. - A 51-year-old Quincy man is in jail this afternoon after allegedly cutting his wife’s throat at a Soap Lake ice cream shop this morning.
Around 11:45 a.m. on July 13, emergency responders with the Soap Lake Police Department (SLPD) responded to the Tutti Frutti Bar Ice Cream Shop where a woman was laying on the front sidewalk bleeding from the front of her neck. SLPD says bystanders were helping the woman and giving her first aid.
The woman told police her husband, 51-year-old Samuel Montoya, cut her throat with a knife. She was transported to a local hospital by air where her current condition remains unknown.
Samuel Montoya fled the scene and surrendered at the Ephrata Police Department. He has been booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder.
This remains under investigation.