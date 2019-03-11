QUINCY, Wash. - Quincy Police are searching for answers as to how a 25-year-old man ended up in the hospital this weekend with gunshot wounds.
Officers responded to a call from someone hearing gunshots early Sunday morning, in the 900 block of 3rd Ave. SE. When police arrived, they discovered an unoccupied vehicle, which appeared to had been shot at. Officer found several spent casings alongside the vehicle.
While at the scene, officers learned that a 25-year-old man had arrived at the Quincy Valley Medical Center emergency room with gunshot wounds.
Detectives interviewed the wounded man, but say he was uncooperative and claimed to have no creditable information as to who shot him or how it happened. He was later flown to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment and at last check, is listed in stable condition.
Investigators continue to work leads and encourage anyone with information to call the Quincy Police Department at (509)787-4718 or (509)787-2222 and reference Case Report #19QU0536.