QUINCY - Quincy Police Officers responded to Tiki's Bar and Grill where multiple calls said a man with a gun had started firing shots in the parking lot Saturday morning.
Witnesses say they saw Manuel Garcia Pacheco fire at least two times in the air before leaving the scene in his 2018 Ford F150. Officers located the suspect vehicle and arrested him for suspicion of assault, aiming a firearm at another individual and driving with a suspended license.
It is unknown why Pacheco reacted the way he did and investigators are still gathering witness statements.
No one was injured in the incident.
Captain Ryan Green stated, “This was a quick response by Quincy officers and was happy the suspect was apprehended without incident.”
If you have any information about what happened please contact the Quincy Police Department at (509)787-4718 or (509)787-2222.