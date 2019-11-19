QUINCY, Wash. - The Quincy Police Department is warning the public after two men reported getting calls from someone claiming to be an officer and demanding money.
According to police, it started when the men received text messages from a girl who said she was 22 years old. The men also received explicit photos of her via text.
A short time later, a man called and told the recipients that the photos were of his 15-year-old daughter and they needed to turn themselves into the Quincy Police Department.
Soon after, the men received a second phone call from someone claiming to be a Quincy Police detective, although his voice sounded like the man from the first call. The caller then demanded money.
In a Facebook post, the Quincy Police Department assured that they will never demand money or prepaid cards.
"When in doubt, please call us like these two men did," Police said in the post.
Employees with the Quincy Police Department also have their names and numbers listed on the department's website, which can be found HERE.
