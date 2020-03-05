Update: The Washington State Department of Health says a Grant County resident has officially tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Grant County Health District says the patient is isolated and in critical condition. The patient, a Quincy resident in their 80's, didn't report any recent travel outside the country. Anyone with close contact to the patient have been asked to quarantine.
The DOH says there are 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington, with 51 in King County, 18 in Snohomish County and one in Grant County. There have been 10 deaths reported as of Thursday morning, including nine in King County and one in Snohomish County.
The GCHD had reported Wednesday night that a patient's results were presumptive positive after requesting a test at a Wenatchee hospital.
Another patient was under observation for COVID-19 in Grant County at Samaritan Hospital, but their results came back negative Thursday morning. The quarantines for people exposed to that patient were lifted.
Previous coverage: GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Health District is reporting one patient had a negative test result for the coronavirus, while another patient is awaiting state lab results following a presumptive positive test for COVID-19.
The GCHD confirmed that one patient's test results for COVID-19 arrived Thursday morning, coming back negative.
The GCHD says another Grant Co. resident had driven to a Wenatchee hospital to get tested, and the results through a University of Washington hospital were presumed positive. The test must now go through a state laboratory prior to being a confirmed positive result.
Officials added that a person in Central Washington is also being tested for COVID-19.
