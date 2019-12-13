Update: The Grant County Sheriff's Office says all passengers on the school bus and tour bus have been transferred to Quincy Hospital, with no injuries being life threatening.
"Parents are being reunited or have since been reunited with their children at Quincy hospital," the GCSO said.
The road is expected to be closed for some time as the investigation continues.
Previous coverage:
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is en route to a crash involving a Quincy School District bus and tour bus in rural Grant County.
White Trail Rd (Rd-U-NW to Rd. 5-NW) is closed between SR28 and SR281 due to the collision near Quincy. Drivers should plan to take alternate routes.
Quincy School District tells KHQ there were no serious injuries on the school bus.
The Sheriff's Office is asking parents to pick up kids from the crash at the Quincy Hospital, requesting they do NOT come to the scene.
The School District was on a 2-hour delay Friday due to icy road conditions.
KHQ is working to get more information.
