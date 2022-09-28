SPOKANE, Wash. - In October a new nonprofit, R.I.S.E Northwest, is launching to offer programs and support for kids and teens who are coping with the loss of a parent or guardian.
Kids who have lost a parent or guardian are more likely to face adverse child effects like trauma, incarceration, depression or anxiety. R.I.S.E Northwest has the goal of working with kids and meeting them half way to hopefully deter some of those things with research based programs.
R.I.S.E Northwest is the first of its kind for our area and they decided to launch because they saw a need for help for the kids in our community.
"We had people just coming out of the wood works to say thank you so much for doing this, my family has experienced this, I don't know how to support my children, I don't know how to get them the help that they need," said Dr. Valerie Shayman Southerland, R.I.S.E Northwest president. "As we've moved toward our launch, more and more people are coming to us, so we knew there was the need based on our data and research, but now we're seeing more people anecdotally with people that are coming to us."
Within their programs, kids can meet other kids who may be able to relate to each other. They also do workshops to work on communicating feelings of grief, they learn how to use different coping skills and they offer a general support system for kids and teens who are learning to navigate the changing stages of grief.
The Hegie family is one local family who specifically was looking for a program like R.I.S.E Northwest for support.
Nathaniel Hegie is 10-years-old. His dad was active duty Air Force when he was diagnosed wit terminal brain cancer. He passed away when Nathaniel was just 2 years old. Nathaniel's mom, Alicia Hegie, was looking for support when she came across R.I.S.E. Northwest and their mission.
"The fundamental challenge with grief is that it makes us feel alone and he [Nathaniel] felt like nobody in his world got it," said Alicia. "I'm excited to be part of R.I.S.E. because I think bringing a community together locally where kids can get support in the midst of grief and not just get tools and language and coping strategies, but also feel connected, is really valuable and having those relationships will serve them well."
Grief and kids can be tricky, because it effects all kids differently and can come at different stages of life. It can also be difficult to talk to kids about grief, but Alicia said having a program like R.I.S.E. that has resources available is comforting. Even if kids seem to be doing well with coping, R.I.S.E. is a support system that is available through good times as well as rough times.
"The programs like rise will definitely help with that," said Nathaniel. "And if you can get into one, you might see me there that's also a little added bonus."
For more information, you can head to https://www.risenorthwest.org/