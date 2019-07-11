Singer R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago on federal sex trafficking charges by NYPD and Homeland Security agents Thursday.
According to NBC New York, further details on the arrest are expected to be announced on Friday.
In February, Kelly was charged with aggravated sexual abuse with four woman, three who were minors when the abuse occurred.
In 2008, Kelly faced Child pornography charges from a video showing him having sex with girls as young as 13-year-old. The young woman in the claim denied it was her and did not testify so Kelly was acquitted.