Imagine you go out of town to see family for a few days. You lock your doors and ask your neighbors to keep an eye out and bring your mail in.
It gives you piece of mind while your away. That’s what Liz Cole and her family did, but when they got home they realized that didn't stop someone, or something rather, from breaking into their car.
"I found raccoon prints all on the inside of the car and the outside of the car and some big teeth marks on the front seat,” Liz Cole said.
While away, a local Raccoon had broken into their car and rummaged around, causing damage to the inside and outside of the vehicle.
Raccoons are known for getting into trash cans, crawling into chimneys and making home in attics and crawl spaces. One Raccoon, named Rebecca, even lived at the White House during the Coolidge presidency. But wild raccoons, though seemingly cute, are dangerous and can be a carrier of rabies.
"We got a little bit used to being in the city where there is not as much activity with animals so we have realized we have to be a little more careful,” Cole said.
And as far as the raccoon carjacking, it gave Jacob Cole and his wife Liz a pretty good story to tell.
"They had a grand time listening to the story and I video called them and showed them the seat,” Cole said. “It made there day."