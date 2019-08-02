Raccoon in Massachusetts get head stuck in grate, freeing him was a long operation

The Newton Fire Department in Massachusetts says they rescue citizens big and small after giving a helping hand to a juvenile raccoon.
According to The Washington Post, a call came in Thursday describing the little guy's plight. He managed to get his head stuck in a grate.
We were able to rescue a juvenile raccoon today with help from Waltham’s Animal Control. He had been stuck for a while but we are happy to report he is free!!! #newtonfire #nfd #newtonma pic.twitter.com/q7CYEQCCWZ— Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) August 1, 2019
Captain Eric Fricke told The Washington Post they thought it would be a quick solve with soap and water which Fricke said works 99 percent of the time, but it turned into a two-hour-long saga involving eight people.
With the help of Waltham’s Animal Control, the Newton Fire Department managed to free him after he was sedated so it would struggle against the first responder’s efforts.