Two separate race boats crashed during the sanctioned race for Thunder on the Snake River, Saturday leaving one dead and three injured.
Nez Perce County's Marine unit along with Asotin County Marine 61, Asotin County Sheriff's Office, Lewiston Medics, Life Flight and race Safety Boats all responded to the scene and gave aid to the injured racers.
According to Nez Perce County Sheriff's, three racers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Life saving measures were not enough to save one racer who died at the scene.
The boat races scheduled for Sunday are canceled.