Rachel Dolezal is known for being a white woman who identifies as a black woman and formerly being a leader in the NAACP. In April of 2019, she agreed to a plea deal where she paid almost $9,000 for felony welfare fraud and if you didn't know, she also has a merch store.
Dolezal has an online store through Zazzle which is sporting 230-items.
Have coffee or hot cocoa with me this holiday... Free Shipping & 60% off my mugs today only at: https://t.co/PRi1CztLSt 197 other great products designed by me too! #CyberMonday #CyberMonday2018 #CyberMondayDeals pic.twitter.com/FmiENFZjF6— Rachel Anne Doležal (@RachelADolezal) November 26, 2018
Many items on her store are sporting her face including golf balls, Christmas ornaments and mugs.
I see you... nice mug from my Zazzle store ❤️😊🙌🏽 https://t.co/W1gY8dA9gu— Rachel Anne Doležal (@RachelADolezal) July 8, 2019
Dolezal is also selling original artwork on the web store.
Dolezal announced the launch of her store on Instagram in September of 2018. You can see the full array of products here.