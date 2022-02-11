SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell addressed the media Friday to discuss alleged "racist" comments made by his wife, Lesley Haskell, and the insinuation that her views were shared by the prosecutor's office.
In late January, this story made headlines after the Inlander published a report about Lesley posting racial slurs on social media. On Jan. 31, KHQ reported that Lesley posted multiple times about how she's a proud white nationalist, but that according to her, that doesn't mean she's a white supremacist.
On Feb. 11, Larry said he wanted to apologize for the comments made by his wife.
"They have caused great harm in the community and in my office... The comments are racist and reprehensible," Larry said. "We have had many discussions about it."
However, in about 15 minutes of prepared text, Larry said the allegations about his office sharing the same views as his wife are wrong.
"I don't live that way, I don't practice that way," Larry said. "I wouldn't tolerate it in my office, and they wouldn't tolerate it being there. Everyone knows what the rules are. They're not hidden, they're not vague."
Larry continued by saying innuendo is not evidence.
"In the world that we live in, everything revolves around what you can prove," Larry said. "And there is no proof. The allegations being made against this office... it is painful, it is hurtful, it is insulting."
During the press conference Friday, Larry also proposed a pledge aimed at community leaders:
"I would ask anybody in leadership positions, or members of community groups who are against racism, to sign a pledge. A pledge that at no time, in any discussion about the criminal justice system... its shortcomings, its weaknesses, its strengths or what we need to do to change it to be better... that at no time will anybody use language... written, oral or otherwise... disparaging somebody by a stereotype or by race."
Larry said he would welcome any independent investigation or audit.
"Bring it," he said. "We can withstand the light of day."