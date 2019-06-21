SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane radio personality, J.J. Hemingway, who referred to himself as "your Spokane radio pal," died on Monday, June 17 at the age of 65.
Radio station Shine 104.9 shared the news in a post on their Facebook page the next day. The station shared that Hemingway passed away at Providence Holy Family Hospital after falling ill.
"J.J. was an irreplaceable talent. Hi mix of humor and spiritual encouragement, along with being a 20-year local celebrity on various radio stations and an overall friend to our community..." The post read in part.
Our partners with The Spokesman-Review report his cause of death was cardiac arrest due to complications with blood-sugar levels.