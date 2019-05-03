Radioactive material was accidentally split, contaminating 13 people at Harborview, DOH says

SEATTLE, Wash.- Radioactive material was accidentally split and contaminated 13 people at Harborview Medical Center on Thursday night said the Washington State Department of Health.
According to the department, an irradiation machine was being removed from service when the radioactive material was split.
There is no contamination released outside of the area and there is no risk to the public.
Those contaminated included two radioactive materials inspectors, law enforcement officers, and employees of the company hired by University of Washington to remove the device.
The spill happened when workers were sealing and preparing the machine to be shipped to a safe disposal site. The machine was in a secured and controlled access-area in one of the buildings on the medical center's campus.
Workers discovered a leak of Cesium-137 while they were working on the machine. Only the 13 people working on the machine were exposed.
First res ponders did respond to the spill. Ten Seattle Fire Department firefighters were sent to the hospital for testing and possible treatment as a precaution.
All workers exposed to the radioactive material were decontaminated and released.
The Department of Health is investigating with the help of the University of Washington.