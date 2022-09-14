Amtrak has cancelled long range routes ahead of an expected BNSF strike. BNSF workers are striking over quality of life.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Amtrak announced cancellations on all of its long-distance routes ahead of possible strikes and railroad lockouts. 
 
Some 60,000 railroad workers from two major unions are getting ready to strike if a contract agreement isn't met by Friday. It would be the first national railroad strike in 30 years.

The Biden administration is racing to prevent it, since it could put the already strained supply chain issues over the edge.
 
"They know they have all the power. They know if they can get congress to step in and side with them... They win," a BNSF locomotive engineer, who wishes to stay anonymous in fear of losing their job, said.
 
As a potential railroad lockdown and worker strike takes shape, at the core are failed contract negotiations, with the big sticking point being quality of life.
 
"Our list of demands has dwindled from 150 items down to about 6 or 7 and the last one on the table is our quality of life," he said.
 
This engineer has worked in this field for 8 years and has never felt so silenced.
 
"The carriers aren't wanting to negotiate,"  he said. "It's not that we want to strike. We just want to be able to know that we're being heard. Sorry, it's emotional for me. Because this does impact our lives."
 
At the forefront of negotiations, are time-off policies.
 
"Hi-viz is very much a part of this," Steve Snyder, the chairman of the local brotherhood of locomotive and trainmen said.
 
Synder said the new BNSF attendance policy, adopted in February and modified in June, is a cost-saving measure trying to do more with fewer people, but he said it punishes employees and pushes them to the brink.
 
"My mother right now is really sick and I don't have time to see her because I have to work. So it's really a choice between being with my mother on her last days on this earth and going out and providing for my family, a future for my employment," he said. "Nobody wants to go on strike. That's not good for anybody, but at the end of the day, they aren't leaving us a choice. The railroads since 2019 have been pushing us down this road, push, push, push without giving any ground so that's how we got here."
 
Last month, freight companies couldn't agree on a contract with the two unions, so both sides are now in their federally mandated 30-day "Cool off" period. But that ends on Friday, opening a door to strikes and lockouts.
 
"This Friday can definitely be a game-changer," the engineer said.
 
And while no movement has been made in settling on a new contract, the Biden Administration is trying to step in.
 
Snyder said that plan is even more restrictive, including only one sick day a year.
 
"All they're doing is intimidating congress into passing a law that would further aggravate and harm union employees," he said.
 
Snyder said he wants to leave the negotiations to the carriers and the unions.
 
A strike could have devastating consequences. Snyder said fuel trains could get parked, grain trains could be stopped meaning cows and chickens won't be fed, and durable goods like refrigerators won't get to the stores.
 
Nobody wants this, but a resolution is still not in sight.

