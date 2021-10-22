A parade of storms will bring round after round of valley rain and mountain snow, with snow levels dropping between 4000-6000' through the weekend and into next week. In addition to the rain and snow, we add wind to the mix, with wind gust Sunday 20-30 mph.Daytime highs also drop into the low to mid 50's, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30's.
Rain Drops Keep Falling on My Head!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
