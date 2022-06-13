Leslie Lowe
What a difference a year makes! Last year at this time we had already seen 80° and 90° temperatures! This year we've yet to hit 80° and daytime highs today will barely make it into the 50's! 
 
As of Monday, we had 8.82" of rainfall for the year,  putting us .22" above our yearly average.  And we are not done yet, as an area of low pressure will continue to deliver rain, wind and below average temperatures through Tuesday.  There is a brief break expected mid-week, bringing drier weather as well as daytime highs that will climb back into the mid to upper 70's to wrap up the work week.  Don't put your umbrella away just yet, with yet another round of unsettled weather on the way for this next weekend.   

