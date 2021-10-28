Thursday, we will see scattered showers and wind gust that will likely approach 35-45 mph. Our next round of rain arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning, with snow levels dropping for the northern Cascades and Idaho panhandle. Winds slowly quiet down by the end of the week and skies clear as we get into the weekend, setting things up for a dry and quiet Halloween weekend.
Rain drops keep falling on y head!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
