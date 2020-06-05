Get ready, some severe weather is headed to the Palouse, LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Silver Valley.
Some thunderstorms are expected to form on a line from the Blue Mountains in NE Oregon up to Lookout Pass through this evening. The main risk time frame is between 5-10pm, beginning first for areas further south. Some of these storms could be pretty strong with wind gusts up to 45mph, small hail and plenty of lightning!
The Spokane/ CdA region could see rain starting around 7pm.
Also, these storms will be moving FAST! So make sure you have a way to seek shelter quickly if one ends up in your area.
Click through the slideshow to see the timeline of the storms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.