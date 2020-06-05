wx4.jpg
Get ready, some severe weather is headed to the Palouse, LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Silver Valley. 

Some thunderstorms are expected to form on a line from the Blue Mountains in NE Oregon up to Lookout Pass through this evening. The main risk time frame is between 5-10pm, beginning first for areas further south. Some of these storms could be pretty strong with wind gusts up to 45mph, small hail and plenty of lightning!
The Spokane/ CdA region could see rain starting around 7pm. 

Also, these storms will be moving FAST! So make sure you have a way to seek shelter quickly if one ends up in your area.

