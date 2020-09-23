That frontal system we have been talking about all week is finally on the move! In fact, we are already seeing some heavy showers on the west coast. Right now, models are indicating that system won't reach Spokane until the second half of the day, as in this evening or tonight. Ahead of that system moving in we will expect to see winds picking up. According to the National Weather Service, gusts 20-25mph will not be uncommon. Stronger winds can be expected too once that system hits. Before we see the raindrops, we will see temperatures shoot up into the mid 70s, dropping to the low 50s overnight.
This system that is moving through is expected to linger. We will continue to see shower chances tomorrow. Models, right now, are showing those showers as spotty and primarily sticking up north. We also can't rule out the chance for thunderstorms, and the possibility of flooding concerns in burn scar areas. Of course, this is something we will be watching closely.
