An Atmospheric river continues to deliver rain and well above average temperatures in the 50's through the first half of the weekend. A strong cold front Saturday brings wind gust between 40-60 mph triggering High Wind Watches that continue through Saturday evening for Spokane, CDA, the Palouse, LC Valley, upper and lower Columbia Basin. Behind Saturday's cold front temperatures drop back into the 30's, with a chance of light snow or a rain/snow mix by mid-week.
Rain, High Mountain Snow, Wind and Warm Temperatures!
