Leslie Lowe
An atmospheric river will keep rain, scattered thunderstorms and breezy conditions in the forecast through Wednesday. 
 
Widespread rain, warming temperatures and melting snow add up to the potential for minor flooding with rising rivers, streams and creeks.  Flood watches are currently in place through Tuesday evening for the northeast mountains of Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. 
 
Showers will taper off for the second half of the week and daytime highs will hover in the upper 40's and low 50's through Friday. 
 
So far, so good for the weekend with sunshine and highs that look to pop-up into the 60's.
 
 

