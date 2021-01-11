Enjoy those dry conditions today while you can! We will look to sit under mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with calm winds in place. Daytime highs are pushing into the low 40s before we drop to the upper 30s tonight.
Late tonight we are expecting to see our next system moving in. Back through the Cascades they will already be seeing that activity this afternoon in the form of wet and heavy snow. Please keep that in mind if you need to travel across the passes. The National Weather Service does have Winter Weather Advisories as well as Winter Storm Watches and Winter Storm Warnings in place.
Meanwhile, for us we are expecting to see only rain with those warm temperatures we are experiencing. The rain will continue into your morning commute tomorrow and essentially last all day. It looks like another wave will move in Tuesday night into the overnight hours on Wednesday.
