After a wet start to the day we are watching for mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures today are set to rise about ten degrees above normal, into the mid 40's. Our next band will look to push in on the west side during the second half of the day as low pressure pushes into Vancouver Island. This low will be bringing heavy snow to the Cascades this evening. If you are heading that way keep in mind travel could be a challenge. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in place until 10am tomorrow. By tonight we will expect those showers to arrive to our area and last through the overnight hours.
Early tomorrow morning we could see some lingering showers. Otherwise, look for another mild day temperatures wise. We do have a warm up on the way bringing us into the 50's to close out the week. Rain will continue to be a possibility through the 7 day.
