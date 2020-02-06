We remain under a ridge of high pressure right now and are continuing to watch for precipitation with an atmospheric river in place. Right now, we are seeing snow in the mountains and rain for the valley floors. Rain is expected to back build into Spokane this afternoon. As temperatures drop this evening and tonight we will look for a transition over to a rain/snow mix and potentially just some snow tonight.
Heading into tomorrow we will look to return to the 40's temperature wise. We could start out the day with patchy fog, that means freezing fog will be a concern for some with start time temperatures around freezing. As we head into the day we will see a chance for some rain. Right now, models indicate that could hit in the later morning to early afternoon hours.
