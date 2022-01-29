We wake up to slick conditions on Sunday as this system brings freezing rain across the Columbia Basin and snow to the mountains/ higher elevations. A series of disturbances move through the region on Sunday. Snow accumulation from the system looks to be minor across the majority of the Inland Northwest, however, the cascades and northern Idaho Panhandle can count on accumulations of at least a couple of inches. Breezy conditions also accompany this system with gusts across the Inland Northwest between 20 and 25 MPH on Sunday. Highs continue to be mild sitting in the mid-30s and low 40s.
// WATCH SWX //
Rain/snow expected on Sunday
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.