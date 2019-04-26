Saturday has been a difficult day to get a read on all week long, and now we're getting a better idea why! It's just going to be WEIRD!

You know those Spring days where we could see a bit of literally everything? That's what it's looking like on Saturday, especially in the afternoon.

Wind Advisory

Winds will peak in the mid-afternoon, with gusts to 35 mph around Spokane, even stronger in central Washington and western Montana.

I think we're safe through the morning, but from mid-day on things start happening. The wind will be gradually picking up with gusts to 35 mph by mid-afternoon. Even stronger winds in central Washington, gusts up to 55 mph near Ellensburg, could cause blowing dust and reduced visibility on the roads.

Mixed Showers

Not everyone will see showers on Saturday, based on their scattered nature, but those that do could experience a mix of rain, snow and graupel!

As we continue into the afternoon we'll start to see showers popping up. But it might not just be rain showers! Rain, graupel and SNOW could all be mixed in. Problem is it's impossible to tell exactly where these showers will develop. Right now the greatest threat looks to be east of Ritzville. If we do indeed see some snow showers mixed in, accumulations would be light, if any at all.

Below Freezing Sunday Night

Once Saturday's system passes, we'll be left with much cooler air, bringing freezing (or below freezing) temperatures overnight through the early part of next week. 

Conditions should start to improve heading into Sunday, it's just going to be MUCH cooler, with overnight temperatures approaching freezing (or below) through the first half of next week.

Sunny But Cool Into Next Week

Conditions get better after Saturday, but temperatures stay cooler than average through the first half of next week.

Tags

Recommended for you