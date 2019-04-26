Saturday has been a difficult day to get a read on all week long, and now we're getting a better idea why! It's just going to be WEIRD!
You know those Spring days where we could see a bit of literally everything? That's what it's looking like on Saturday, especially in the afternoon.
I think we're safe through the morning, but from mid-day on things start happening. The wind will be gradually picking up with gusts to 35 mph by mid-afternoon. Even stronger winds in central Washington, gusts up to 55 mph near Ellensburg, could cause blowing dust and reduced visibility on the roads.
As we continue into the afternoon we'll start to see showers popping up. But it might not just be rain showers! Rain, graupel and SNOW could all be mixed in. Problem is it's impossible to tell exactly where these showers will develop. Right now the greatest threat looks to be east of Ritzville. If we do indeed see some snow showers mixed in, accumulations would be light, if any at all.
Conditions should start to improve heading into Sunday, it's just going to be MUCH cooler, with overnight temperatures approaching freezing (or below) through the first half of next week.