Leslie Lowe
Unsettled Spring weather continues with a pair of storms set to move in to the PNW. The first, Thursday into Friday, will bring widespread valley rain and a rain/snow mix for the mountains as we wrap up the work week. 
Saturday looks relatively quiet, with round two expected Sunday into Monday.  Scattered showers are expected Easter Sunday and will continue through the start of next week.  
Warmer and wetter weather brings concerns for flooding with rising rivers, streams and creeks.
Daytime highs are set to bump into the upper 50's and 60's through the 7-day forecast.
 

