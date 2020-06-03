Washington native Rainn Wilson is sharing some words of encouragement to some graduates from his home state.
Most commonly known for his role of Dwight Schrute on NBC's beloved comedy series "The Office," Wilson shared a message with Wenatchee High School's class of 2020.
“Happy graduation you guys, I can’t believe it! You made it!" Wilson said. "You graduated, during some of darkest days in the history of our country. What terrible times it is to be graduating and my heart goes out to you, it must be incredibly difficult."
Wilson noted the difficulties students have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic along with the trends of police brutality and racial injustice prompting recent demonstrations.
Wenatchee HS posted Wilson's video message on the school's Facebook page Tuesday. He initially teases himself for his appearance during the pandemic prior to sharing some words of encouragement to graduates in the latter part of the video.
“The only thing I would ask is that you use your terrific educations that you got from Wenatchee High School to try and make the world a better place,” Wilson said. "As long as your focus is bringing love to the equation, bringing people together and being of service, so put those great educations to use."
Wilson has strong Washington roots, having been born in Seattle, attending the University of Washington and frequently being known for his avid fandom of the Seattle Seahawks.
Making a reference to his character's beet farm on The Office, Wilson sent his love to the class of 2020 from "Schrute Farms."
"Perhaps, this will lend your lives an even greater focus toward what your life's purpose and mission might be," Wilson said.
