Get ready for a beautiful Thursday, with very "Fall" like temperatures in the mid to upper 60's.
We'll see increasing clouds Friday as our next system makes its way into the Pacific northwest.
Widespread rain is expected Saturday, becoming more scattered by the second half of the weekend and into the start of this next week. Daytime highs will also take a dive into the low to mid 60's through Tuesday.
