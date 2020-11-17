It's a similar day to yesterday in that we are seeing a transition from cloudy skies to rain. That band of showers is set to move into the Spokane area as we hit drive time traffic tonight. That means those windshield wipers need to be ready to go!
The other factor of this system is the winds. We are expecting breezy conditions 15-20mph for the metro. Gusts will be in the 25-35mph range.
When it comes to those daytime highs you certainly cannot complain! We are moving all the way into the mid 50s which is well above average for this time of the year. Try to enjoy the warmth before the rain moves in this afternoon!
Tomorrow is expected to start out dry, but more rain is on the way as we move into the afternoon. In addition, mountain snow is anticipated. Temperatures will still be above average before they return to where they should be this time of the year during the weekend.
