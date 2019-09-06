Today, an area of low pressure has drastically lowered temperatures with today's high in the low 70's, and brought showers to the area. Most of the showers are expected to dissipate by about 2:00 PM. These showers are bringing a limited thunderstorm threat. Along with the potential for thunderstorm activity, a Red Flag Warning is in place for Southeastern Washington. The biggest concern there is for new fires to start due to possibly abundant lightning and spread rapidly with gusty winds.
Your Saturday is looking much drier. The feel of summer returns with mostly sunny skies and a calm to light wind too. Temperatures will shoot back up into the low to mid 80's. Get outside and enjoy it because changes are rapidly headed our way! By Saturday night into Sunday another frontal system moves in bringing cooler weather and a chance for showers. The threat of thunderstorm activity continues as well. Next week look for temperatures cooler than average with unsettled weather continuing.