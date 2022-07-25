BATON ROUGE, Louisiana - Louisiana-based chicken finger chain Raising Cane's is rolling the dice to win the Mega Million's current $790 million jackpot in hopes to pay the winnings out to employees.
Founder Todd Graves reportedly bought 50,000 lottery tickets on behalf of the company's 50,000 crewmembers. According to their press release, a win would mean each employee would receive thousands.
“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”