Bright and early, dozens of people lined up along Fourth Street out in front of the IHOP in Coeur d'Alene, standing up to what ralliers say is hate.
"This is not a protest, this is a rally or an organized event where were here to spread a message," Laura Tenneson said.
Tenneson helped organize the rally.
She says this is in response to the North Idaho Pachyderms, a separate group not affiliated with the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, inviting a polarizing figure to speak at a local event.
"Recently, the pachyderm club invited Ms. Pettibone and be there guest speaker and I feel like it's actions like that are slowly going to let hate creep back into our community and we're not willing to allow that to happen," Tenneson said.
Brittany Pettibone made headlines last month after the KCRCC passed a resolution asking the federal government reinstate her fiance, Martin Sellner's, temporary travel visa.
Martin Sellner is an Austrian nationalist and a vocal alt-right activist who received a donation from the man accused of murdering 50 people at the Christchurch mosque shooting.
Pettibone herself is also a far-right activist with more than 120,000 subscribers on YouTube and another 30,000 Instagram followers.
We're told the pachyderms cancelled their Friday meeting in which Pettibone was supposed to speak.
But that didn't stop pachyderm members and other people from organizing their own protest just down the road.
Ralliers stood at the corner of Highway 95 and Appleway Avenue.
Folks there say they are supporting President Trump.
"I don't want to be subjected to their ignorance so I'm fine right here," one rallier said.
"Anytime someone is supporting the president, I'll be there," Dan Lawrence said.
It's unclear if the pachyderms will invite Pettibone to attend their next meeting.
“Too great for hate.” #CdA Residents are outside of the IHOP on 4th Street rallying where the North Idaho Pachyderm Club is supposed to meet this morning. We’re told that Brittany Pettibone was supposed speak at the meeting but that’s been cancelled @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/d2OqKRjzc6— Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) May 31, 2019
Just down the road, counter protestors are at the corner of Highway 95 and Appleway Avenue. Folks here say they won’t put up with the other protests ignorance @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/6cpqQPi8Ul— Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) May 31, 2019