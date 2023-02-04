SPOKANE, Wash. - A rally and march demanding change in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols was held in Spokane on Saturday afternoon.
Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten by Memphis police officers in January during a traffic stop. He died three days later, and the video of his murder was released to the public on Jan. 27.
Organizers for the event include the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane (PJALS) and Spokane Community Against Racism.
"We cannot advance our vision of a just and nonviolent world without centering racial justice," PJALS wrote in a statement.
A release from PSL emphasized participants "will use our anger at injustice as a positive nonviolent for change."
"Our attitude will be one of openness, friendliness, and respect toward all we encounter. We will convey this through words, symbols, and actions," the release continued.
The event began around 3:30 p.m. on the north bank of Riverfront Park. Marchers walked westbound on Mallon, turned left on Post, turned right on Broadway until they reached the Spokane County courthouse.