"Rambunctious Astrobots" from Spokane heading to national competition at the end of June

SPOKANE, Wash. - They code, they CAD, they create.
The “Rambunctious Astrobots" from Spokane are a team of six that are putting their skills to the test against other inventors across the country.
To some, they may just be kids, but their prototype is turning eyebrows.
The “Scroot Voot 2000", the team says, has received praise from NASA.
The idea is to help keep feet clean in the International Space Station.
“This would definitely help if we're going on longer trips like to go to Mars,” team member Isabelle Pefley said.
At a state competition, their out-of-this-world idea won!
Out of 40,000 other teams, the Rambunctious Astrobots are one of 20 teams that will compete for the top prize in Silicon Valley.
The team will travel to San Jose at the end of June and compete for three days to see if their prototype will win.
The winner will receive $20,000 towards creating their invention.
A benefit will be held Saturday night at the Steam Plant in downtown Spokane to help fund their trip.
