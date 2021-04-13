SPOKANE, Wash. - If you take I-90 on your daily commute, you can prepare for things to look a little different.
On April 13, the new ramp meters along I-90 are starting up.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says the new ramp meters will make merging onto I-90 in Spokane much easier.
Ramp meters are essentially a stoplight that help to breakup traffic that is trying to merge on I-90. There's already a ramp meter at the U.S. 195 and I-90 ramp, and WSDOT says since that meter went into effect, there has been at 69% drop in collisions in that area. Now this technology is expanding in Spokane to hopefully have a similar, safer outcome.
Starting today the ramp meter will start on eastbound Walnut and eastbound Monroe. On Wednesday it will open at the on ramp of eastbound Division. Thursday the ramp meter will open at eastbound Hamilton and on April 21, the ramp meter will open up on westbound Division.
WSDOT says they know that any time there are changes made to roads people are familiar with there will be an adjustment period. However, they say they are confident these ramp meters will make Spokane drivers' daily commute smoother and safer.