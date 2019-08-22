The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that the four remaining wolves of the OPT pack in Ferry County has been killed. Environmental groups in Spokane feel the move was wrong, but one rancher has spoken out about these wolves, calling them "killing machines."
"They're bigger, they're stronger, they're an apex predator," Michael Schmidt, Schmidt Cattle Co, said.
Schmidt says his father's ranch, is next door to the Diamond M Ranch, the ranch that's under the country's microscope right now. Dozens of Diamond M’s cattle were killed by gray wolves from the OPT pack in Northeastern Washington. The WDFW tried several tactics to drive the wolves away from the cattle, but according to their report, it wasn't working.
"People from outside say the wolves should be able to do what they want, and go where they want, but it's a little different when you live there," Schmidt said.
The cattle and wolves debate gets tricky, when it comes to why and where the attacks are happening.
"The cows have to wander through the forest by themselves with their calf, making them very vulnerable to the wolves," Mike Petersen, Spokane Lands Council, said.
Petersen says over the last few years, dozens of wolves have been killed for attacking livestock at the Diamond M Ranch. He doesn't think the issue is the wolves, but the rancher at Diamond M.
"He doesn't use range riders for the most part, he lets his cattle out, he doesn't know where his cattle are all summer long," Petersen said.
Diamond M Ranch didn't answer KHQ’s calls, but as a rancher, Schmidt says it's impossible to oversee thousands of cattle constantly.
"It's not about not watching your cattle, that's such a ridiculous statement. Whoever made that statement, isn't even willing to understand the other side," Schmidt said.
Lawsuits were filed trying to stop the killing of the pack, but it was too late.
"They are supposed to be in charge of our wildlife, not in charge of making a rancher happy," Petersen said.
Schmidt is urging people, set emotions aside.
"If the wolf could just be managed and controlled by wildlife professionals, and not public opinion, there can be a balance," Schmidt said.
Ranchers say, unless you own cattle, you don't understand how devastating a wolf attack can be. If one cow is attacked, it affects the entire herd. Ranchers say it ruins cows sleep cycle, eating, and reproductive habits, which ultimately, hurts the ranch.
"It's not like this is a corporate ranch, these are hardworking, family people that just want to survive, and live on their land," Schmidt said.
Both sides have different views on how the wolves should have been handled. Environmental groups want the Diamond M cattle to graze somewhere else, further from the wolves. Ranchers say there should be financial reimbursement if cattle are attacked on private property, like what happened to Diamond M.
Despite concerns from environmental groups, there's no doubt that wolf populations in Washington are going up. In 2011, there was an estimated 27 wolves in Washington. Last year, there were 126. Conservationists hope that number can keep going up.