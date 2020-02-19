February 16-22nd is Random Acts of Kindness Week. Several studies have found the kindness is actually contagious.
When people show kindness, everyone who witnessed the act experience several positive effect including improving their mood and making them significantly more likely to “pay it forward.” One good deed in a crowded area can create a domino effect and improve the day of dozens of people!
It's also been found that kindness decreases stress, anxiety and depression. Blood pressure also lowers when a person is kind, or receives kindness from another. Acts of kindness create emotional warmth, which releases a hormone known as Oxycontin, which dilates blood vessels improving heart health.
According to a study by Integrative Psychological and Behavioral Science, perpetually kind people have 23% less Cortisol, the stress hormone, and even age slower than the average population.
Random Acts of Kindness Week challenges people to do something small for another person, or even practice better self care.
Some examples of kindness are:
- Plant a tree
- Hold the door open for someone
- Reply to a social media post you like
- Find out something new about a coworker
- Send an encouraging email
- Shop local for the week
- Go to your favorite spot for a moment of peace
- Drink more water
- Have a judgment free day
- Be a welcoming neighbor
- "Pay it forward" at the coffee shop
Let us know what you do to show someone kindness.
You can learn more about the effects of kindness and Random Acts of Kindness Week here.
