SEATTLE, Wash. - Rangers are attempting to rescue a team of four climbers who are stranded on the north side of Mount Rainier.
On Monday, June 3, Mount Rainier National Park's Communications Center got a report of stranded climbers in need of assistance, according to the park. The climbers were unable to continue as high winds blew away or destroyed their tent and other equipment.
The climbers have been identified as Yevgeniy Krasnitskiy of Portland, Oregon; Ruslan Khasbulatov, of Jersey City, New Jersey; Vasily Aushev, of New York, New York; and Kostya “Constantine” Toporov, of New York, New York.
At least two are described by family as experienced climbers.
A park helicopter spotted the climbers Monday at 13,500 feet signaling for help. Unfortunately, strong wind gusts made rescue impossible. Instead, supplies were dropped to the climbers.
On Tuesday, rangers tried again to reach the climbers by air but high winds again thwarted rescue and further supply drops. Even a Chinook helicopter from Joint Base Lewis-McChord was unable to retrieve the climbers.
Cloudy, rainy weather on Wednesday again prevented any attempt to reach the climbers by air. Rangers are now preparing multiple rescue contingencies involving air and ground operations. Unstable weather for the next several days is expected to continue hindering air operations.
An emergency closure for the Liberty Ridge route went into effect at 4:00 pm, Wednesday and is expected to continue until rescue operations are complete.
The Liberty Ridge route is one of the more technical and dangerous routes on Mount Rainier and was the same route where a climbing party was hit by a rock fall resulting in one death and two injured climbers last week, on May 31.