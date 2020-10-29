The number of Washingtonians affected by data breaches nearly doubled in the last year, while ransomware attacks in the state tripled, according to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
"Data breaches remain a serious threat to our privacy and that danger is increasing during a pandemic, where everyone is spending more time and money online," Ferguson stated in a release. "If companies fail to do their part protecting Washingtonians' data, my office will take action."
The total number of Washingtonians affected by a data breach increased from 351,000 in 2019 to 651,000 in 2020, according to Ferguson's Data Breach Report.
Although more people in the state were affected, fewer breaches were reported to the Attorney General's Office (60 in 2019, 51 in 2020).
Ransomware incidents in the state increased from two in 2019 to six in 2020.
