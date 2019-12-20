SPOKANE, Wash. - Rapper Tech N9ne will be coming back to Spokane next year, bringing his "ENTERFEAR" Tour to the Knitting Factory in April 2020.
Tech N9ne's tour will kick off in April, with his Spokane stop coming later in the month on Sunday, April 26 at the Knitting Factory.
"Known for his inimitable live performances, Tech N9ne is scheduled to kick off his ENTERFEAR Tour 2020 on April 1, 2019 in Oklahoma City," a release from Juggernaut Sound for the tour reads. "From there, the tour will launch across the U.S. at Tech N9ne’s signature breakneck pace to complete 55+ shows in just over two months."
Rapper Jelly Roll will also join Tech N9ne during the tour along with special guests Krizz Kaliko, King Iso and MAEZ301.
More tour and ticket info is available at Strange Music Inc.'s website.
Tech N9ne has made various stops in Spokane over his career, and even sat down with KHQ back in 2014.
HOLY HELLA POPPIN TOUR PACKAGES SNAKE AND BATMAN! SPRING TOUR IS ABOUT TO BE A BLAST WITH THIS KILLER LINEUP! GET YOUR TICKETS IMMEDIATELY CAUSE THEY WILL INDEED SELLOUT! SEE Y'ALL IN APRIL! LET'S GOOOOOOO! https://t.co/To5RQeXdIL FOR MEET & GREET VIP WITH ALL OF US! pic.twitter.com/P5tuOnAlW4— Tech N9ne (@TechN9ne) December 20, 2019
