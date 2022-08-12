SPOKANE, Wash. - Rapper Trippie Redd is coming to Spokane in September and you can get your tickets Friday morning for as cheap as $40.
Redd will play at the Spokane Arena on September 17 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday and range from $39 to $179.
Redd, aka Michael Lamar White II, is know for his melodic-rap and according toa release, "reaches deep down to access his most intense feelings and share them with his audience. The passion, hatred, hope, mistrust, joy, sadness, anger, and love in his heart is laid bare for all to see."