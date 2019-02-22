Rare Michael Jordan trading card sells for $350,000

A rare 1997 Michael Jordan NBA trading card has set a record as the most expensive basketball card ever sold on Ebay.
The 1997 Precious Metal Gems Michael Jordan green card sold at an auction Wednesday for $350,100.
The auction house that sold the rare card calls it the "True holy grail of basketball cards."
There were only 10 of the cards made.
Precious Metal Gems 1997 fetched some eye-popping bids for other players Wednesday night, including Jordan's teammate Scottie Pippen, whose card went for more than $22,000.