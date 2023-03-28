SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight we'll have a rare chance to see five planets in alignment.
Mars, Uranus, Venus, Jupiter, and Mercury should all be visible in the Western skies across the United States today. The best chance to see all five will be right after sunset and right along the horizon.
The problem for us in the Inland Northwest, we are forecasting substantial cloud cover once the sun goes down. With sunset at 7:14, sky cover is expected to be around 90%. Areas north of Spokane may have better chances of seeing this astronomical event with clearer skies.